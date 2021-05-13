VVV-Venlo have been relegated after a 3-1 loss to Ajax on Thursday afternoon.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
VVV were needing results to go there way elsewhere on Thursday as they came up against an Ajax side that defeated them 13-0 earlier in the season.
After ten minutes, Ajax had the lead with Devyne Rensch netting after good work by Davy Klaassen. Ajax were dominant but did not add further goals before the break, while Klaassen had to be replaced by Kenneth Taylor after suffering an injury.
Nine minutes into the second half, Taylor was shown a red card for a clumsy challenge on Arjan Swinkels. That gave VVV hope, but Sebastien Haller quickly quashed those hopes by making it 2-0.
Giorgos Giakoumakis did pull one back for VVV but a minute later Mohammed Kudus sealed the victory for Ajax.
The defeat, paired with Emmen and Willem II winning, meant that VVV are officially relegated to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie along with ADO Den Haag. VVV’s four year stay in the Eredivisie is over.