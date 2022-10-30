Despite going down to ten men early on, AZ Alkmaar managed to defeat Volendam 2-1.
After only 14 minutes, AZ were down to ten men with Dani de Wit seeing red for a strong challenge on Robert Muhren.
Despite the man advantage, Volendam struggled and it was AZ who took the lead in the 20th minute through Jens Odgaard. Five minutes before the break, Tijjani Reijnders was sent through on goal and the midfielder calmly made it 2-0.
Early in the second half, Henk Veerman worked in a fine cross from Ibrahim El Kadiri to make it 2-1 and Volendam showed some signs of life.
However, AZ Alkmaar managed to hold on to their lead and they are third in the table. Volendam is rock bottom.