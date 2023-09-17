PEC Zwolle was held to a 1-1 draw by local rivals Go Ahead Eagles in the first IJsselderby of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
For the first IJsselderby in close to two years, an alcohol and tifo ban was introduced to try and reduce any crowd trouble.
Both sides started the derby playing nice football and had chances to score which were not taken. Before the break, Go Ahead thought they had the lead when Willum Thur Willumsson beat three defenders and struck the ball into the net. However, VAR intervened and the goal was ruled out for offside.
Four minutes into the second half, Jamal Amofa was shown his second yellow card for a rash challenge and Go Ahead Eagles were reduced to ten men.
PEC Zwolle quickly took advantage as Eliano Reijnders fired them in front before the game was paused for a short time due to fireworks being set off.
PEC Zwolle failed to kill the game and Go Ahead Eagles eventually equalised from a Oliver Edvardsen header. The hosts went in search for the winner but Apostelos Vellios put their best chance over the bar.
Both clubs are now on seven points with Go Ahead in seventh and PEC Zwolle one spot behind them.