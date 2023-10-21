Bart van Rooij was sent off as NEC Nijmegen had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Almere City.
The hosts struggled to break down Almere City in the opening stages and they resorted to long balls into Bas Dost, which did not bring any success.
Just before the break, Almere City struck as a Peer Koopmeiners free-kick was headed in by Yann Kitala via a deflection.
In the second half, NEC pushed for an equaliser but both Bram Nuytinck and Mathias Ross put good chances off target. Finally, in the 69th minute, Magnus Mattsson netted from close range to make it 1-1.
NEC plans to push for the winner were almost immediately dashed as Bart van Rooij was shown his second yellow card. The best chance to take the three points fell to Almere City but Joey Jacobs header was saved.