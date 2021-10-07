Netherlands continue their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign on Friday with a clash against Latvia in Riga. The Kick-off is at 19.45 BST.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands had an excellent October with a draw against Norway followed up by wins over Montenegro and Turkey which left Louis van Gaal’s side top of the qualifying group with four games left to play.
The first of those games take place in Latvia on Friday with a clash against Gibraltar to follow on Monday. In November, Oranje end the qualifying group against Montenegro and Norway.
Opponents Latvia currently sit second bottom in the group with only one win from their six games. They did manage draws, however, against Turkey and Montenegro. The reverse fixture in the Netherlands was won by Oranje 2-0.
Team News
Georginio Wijnaldum is in the squad but he is suspended for the clash with Latvia on Friday. Van Gaal will have to decide who comes into the midfield.
Goalkeeper Mark Flekken and winger Noa Lang are the two players who could make their Oranje debuts.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Bijlow, Dumfries, Blind, De Vrij, Van Dijk, De Jong, Gravenberch, Klaassen, Gakpo, Berghuis, Memphis
Latvia have one player that may be familiar to Dutch football fans with forward Roberts Uldrikis on the books of Cambuur.
Possible Latvia line-up: Ozols, Dubra, Cernomordijs, Jurkovskis, Kamess, Zjuzins, Savalneiks, Ikaunieks, Emsis, Gutkovskis, Uldrikis
Odds
Latvia 22/1 Draw 10/1 Netherlands 1/14
Previous Meetings
Netherlands have played Latvia four times and won all four matches.
Latvia are yet to score a goal against the Netherlands with Oranje winning the games 3-0, 6-0, 2-0 and 2-0.
Netherlands can take another step towards the World Cup
With Turkey facing Norway on the same evening, Netherlands could take a big step towards the World Cup with a victory on Friday evening.
Latvia need to be respected and they have caused upsets in this group, but this is a game that Netherlands should be winning comfortably.
Van Gaal has brought confidence back to the national team and another win would increase the mood even more.