Sander van de Streek netted a 95th minute penalty as Utrecht defeated RKC Waalwijk 2-1.
After only 12 minutes, Utrecht had the lead in Waalwijk with Mimoun Mahi latching on to a defensive error to net.
Utrecht completely dominated the first-half but a second goal didn’t come with Bart Ramselaar hitting the post, while Mahi, Joris van Overeem and Hidde ter Avest all failed to find the net.
RKC improved after the break and Richard van der Venne headed in an equaliser in the 53rd minute.
It seemed the game was heading for a draw but in the final seconds, Gyrano Kerk went down after light contact by Ahmed Touba and a penalty was given. VAR took a lengthy look but the decision stood and Van der Streek netted from the spot to win it for Utrecht.
The win means Utrecht are now seventh, while RKC are 14th.