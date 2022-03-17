Vitesse Arnhem are out of the Europa Conference League after a 2-1 aggregate loss to AS Roma. The match ended 1-1 in Rome after a last-minute Tammy Abraham equaliser.
Vitesse was the better side last week but fell to a 1-0 defeat after failing to take their chances. The Dutch side needed a win and they went close early on with an Adrian Grbic free-kick from distance that had to be parried away.
Vitesse frustrated the hosts and on the hour mark, they had the lead with Maximilian Wittek scoring a stunning volley to make it 1-1 on aggregate.
It seemed that the match would head for extra-time but AS Roma struck in the 90th minute as Rick Karsdorp pulled the ball back for Abraham to score the crucial goal.
After an excellent campaign, Vitesse bows out of Europe in a cruel fashion.