According to Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, AZ Alkmaar and AC Milan have reached an agreement for Tijjani Reijnders.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
AC Milan has been linked with Reijnders for weeks but have had bids rejected by AZ and there were some reports that the Italian side were ready to walk away.
However, Fabrizio Romano and VI are reporting that a deal has now been agreed and Reijnders will now travel to Milan for his medical.
Reijnders will sign a five-year deal in Milan, while the fee is uncertain at the moment, but will be close to AZ’s asking price of €25 million.