AC Milan has officially confirmed the signing of AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders on a five-year contract.
Reijnders has been with AZ Alkmaar for the last six years and made 128 appearances for the club. Last season, the midfielder stood out in Pascal Jansen’s side and that has earned him a move to AC Milan.
The Italian giants confirmed the signing of Reijnders on a deal until the summer of 2027. They have reportedly paid a fee of €20 million and bonuses to sign the 24-year-old.
Reijnders is the latest Dutchman to join AC Milan, joining an illustrious list that includes Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard and more recently Clarence Seedorf, Klaas Jan Huntelaar and Nigel de Jong.