The race to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax is heating up according to De Telegraaf.
Mazraoui is out of contract at Ajax in the summer and he has made his decision to leave Amsterdam for free.
According to De Telegraaf, AC Milan had made an offer a few months ago which was deemed too low by the full-back, but the Italians have now returned to the table with a new bid.
Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are also interested in signing the Moroccan with the latter said to be the frontrunners at the moment. However, a new offer from AC Milan could tempt Mazraoui.
Clubs from England could also join the race for the right-back, who has a big decision to make in the coming months.