According to Voetbal International, AC Milan are interested in signing Ajax midfielder Silvano Vos.
Ajax have dropped Vos to the Jong Ajax squad as they are willing to let the talented midfielder depart this month.
According to Voetbal International, Stade Reims contacted Ajax but they have now switched targets and Vos was not sold on the French side. However, Vos is also attracting interest from AC Milan.
The Italian giants are yet to contact Ajax and it remains to be seen whether it is a loan or permanent move that AC Milan are seeking. Ajax is reportedly looking for around €10 million to sell the midfielder.