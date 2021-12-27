Sven Botman was on the front cover of La Gazzetta dello Sport with AC Milan reportedly making their move for the Dutchman.
AC Milan wants the Lille OSC centre-back to boost their title charge and is hoping that the Dutchman will arrive in January.
La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Lille wants €30 million for Botman, but AC Milan is hoping the club will agree to an initial six-month loan deal with an option to buy. AC Milan would use the help of an investment company to fund the eventual permanent deal.
AC Milan are not the only club that wants to sign Botman with Newcastle United having the defender at the top of their January wishlist.