According to a report in Italy, AC Milan are interested in signing young Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 22-year-old has been impressive for Bologna since joining the club in the summer from Bayern Munich, scoring three times in nine appearances.
According to Tuttosport, Zirkzee’s form has alerted the interest of AC Milan, who are looking to sign a new striker in January to challenge Olivier Giroud.
AC Milan may have to stump up €20 million to sign the Netherlands U21 international, who has previously played on loan with Anderlecht.