According to reports in Italy, AC Milan are set to up their bid for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.
With Sandro Tonali joining Newcastle United, AC Milan are looking for a new midfielder and Tijjani Reijnders is the man they want.
An offer totaling €20 million was rejected by AZ Alkmaar but Tuttomercatoweb, are reporting that AC Milan will return with a new bid. Whether that meets AZ’s €25 million asking price remains to be seen.
Speaking to Noordhollands Dagblad on Sunday, AZ director Max Huiberts confirmed the club had rejected AC Milan’s offer and were hoping that Reijnders stays, “We are not negotiating at the moment. They made an offer which we rejected.
“We have informed Milan that we have agreed with Tijjani that we prefer that he play with us for another year. And that we prefer to keep him to that agreement.”
“If there is a new offer, we may still negotiate. But ‘as we speak’ there is no such thing,”
Reijnders himself wants to join AC Milan and is waiting for the clubs to come to an agreement.