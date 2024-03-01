The provisional Netherlands U19 squad was named on Friday with AZ Alkmaar winger Jayden Addai earning his first call-up.

The Netherlands will host the Elite round of qualifying for the European Championships this month with France, Belgium and Lithuania the opponents.

The provisional squad has now been named with several players who have made their first team debuts included. Feyenoord’s Antoni Milambo, Ajax’s Julian Rijkhoff and Tygo Land of PSV are some of the standout names.

AZ Alkmaar winger Jayden Addai is included in a Netherlands squad for the first time, while Utrecht’s Nazjir Held also gets his first call-up. One player that misses out is Gabriel Misehouy who has been exiled by Ajax after he refused to sign a new contract.

The full squad is as follows:

Ajax players: David Kalokoh, Gerald Albers, Julian Rijkhoff, Nick Verschuren, Oualid Agougil, Silvano Vos,

Almere City players: Jason van Duiven

AZ Alkmaar players: Jayden Addai, Tristan Kuijsten, Jeremiah Esajas

Benfica players: Kyanno Brito e Silva

Feyenoord players: Antoni Milambo, Mike Kleijn, Jaden Slory, Lugene Arnaud, Givairo Read

Groningen players: Thijmen Blokzijl, Jasper Meijster

Heerenveen players: Bernt Klaverboer

Heracles players: Stijn Bultman

OH Leuven players: Ezechiel Banzuzi

PSV Eindhoven players: Roy Steur, Emmanuel van de Blaak, Tim van de Heuvel, Tygo Land, Bram Rovers

Sparta Rotterdam players: Lugene Arnaud, Marvin Young

Utrecht players: Jesse van de Haar, Nazjir Held, Lynden Edhart, Wessel Kooy

Volendam players: Billy van Duijl




