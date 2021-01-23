There was to be no winner in the clash between the two bottom sides in the Eredivisie on Saturday. Emmen held ADO Den Haag to a 0-0 draw in the Hague.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With Willem II losing again on Friday night, ADO Den Haag knew a draw or a win would move them out of the bottom two.
However, it was Emmen who started the game on top as they looked for their first victory of the campaign. Michael de Leeuw almost netted the opener in the 24th minute, but he hit the post.
ADO then came into the game and debutant Tomislav Gomelt went close with a strike that almost caught out Dennis Telgenkamp.
Early in the second half, Emmen escaped after De Leeuw’s attempted clearance hit the post instead of nestling into his own net.
The biggest chance of the game fell to Ricardo Kishna in the final moments but he steered his shot wide, much to his own disbelief.
The point means ADO Den Haag climb into 16th. Emmen are rock-bottom and four points adrift of Willem II.