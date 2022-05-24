The first leg of the promotion playoff between Excelsior and ADO Den Haag ended in a 1-1 draw. Sam Steijn netted a 92nd-minute equaliser for the visitors.
Excelsior got the better chances in the first-half but they could not find the net. Reuven Niemeijer was closest, but he saw his effort well saved by goalkeeper Hugo Wentges. Niemeijer had to go off injured at the break.
Two minutes into the second half, Excelsior did lead as Marouan Azarkan slotted into an empty net to make it 1-0.
Excelsior should have further extended their lead but they were wasteful in front of goal. In the dying minutes, ADO Den Haag made them pay as Steijn struck from close range to seal a draw.
The game will now be settled on Sunday with both sides 90 minutes away from a return to the Eredivisie.