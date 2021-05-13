ADO Den Haag have been relegated to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie after a 4-1 loss to Willem II.
Going into the penultimate game of the season, ADO Den Haag had won two on the bounce and were confident of another victory against Willem II, who were just outside the bottom three.
ADO came close with John Goossens hitting the post, but Willem II then went immediately up the other end and Vangelis Pavlidis fired them ahead. In the 22nd minute, Pavlidis had the ball in the net again and it stood after VAR overruled the linesman’s offside call.
ADO could have pulled one back from the penalty spot but Nasser El-Khayati had his penalty saved by Willem II goalkeeper Arijanet Muric. Two minutes later, Willem II made it 3-0 through Kwasi Wriedt.
Substitute Michiel Kramer pulled one back, but any chance of a comeback was wiped out when Che Nunnely quickly made it 4-1.
ADO Den Haag are now relegated to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, while Willem II go into the final day of the season in 15th. They are one point above Emmen, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.