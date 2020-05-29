ADO Den Haag are set to complete the signing of young Dutch midfielder Kees de Boer after he left Swansea City on a free transfer.
The 20-year-old decided to join Swansea City from Ajax back in 2017, but he has since only made one appearances for their first-team in the league cup.
According to Voetbal International, De Boer has now reached an agreement with ADO Den Haag over a contract.
Taking to Twitter, the midfielder confirmed that he would be leaving Swansea City.