ADO Den Haag has strengthened their options with the signing of Youness Mokhtar on a free transfer.
The 29-year-old winger became a free agent on the 1st of January after leaving MLS champions Columbus Crew.
The former PSV, FC Eindhoven, PEC Zwolle, Twente, and Al-Nassr forward returns to the Netherlands with ADO Den Haag. He signs until the end of the season with the option of another year.
Mokhtar is the club’s sixth signing after Daryl Janmaat, Marko Vejinovic, Juan Familia-Castillo, Tomislav Gomelt and Martin Fraisl.
Dutch winger Bobby Adekanye is also set to arrive on loan from Lazio, while Jay-Roy Grot is training with the club.