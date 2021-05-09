ADO Den Haag are still in with a chance of surviving the drop after they came away from PEC Zwolle with a crucial 1-0 victory.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last weekend’s victory over Feyenoord has given ADO Den Haag hope that they can survive the drop and they looked for another crucial three points against a PEC Zwolle side that has been hit hard by covid.
After 12 minutes, ADO took the lead with Bobby Adekanye finding space on the edge of the box before firing the ball into the net.
PEC Zwolle looked for an equaliser but the closest they came was an Immanuel Pherai strike against the post in the second half.
ADO Den Haag, who were able to bring Daryl Janmaat on in the second half, held on for a crucial three points, which keeps their survival hopes alive going into the final week of the season.
ADO are still bottom but they are now two points behind Emmen in 16th and a further one behind Willem II. They face Willem II at home on Thursday before finishing the season at Twente.