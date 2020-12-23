Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat has ruled out signing Everton striker Cenk Tosun in January.
Feyenoord wants to sign a striker in January and on Tuesday they were linked with a move for Tosun, who can depart Everton after falling out of favour.
However, speaking to Fox Sports, Advocaat has said the signing of Tosun is not possible for the club.
He said, “It’s an excellent name, but not for Feyenoord. You really can’t afford it. Those are guys who earn seven, eight, nine million euros gross. We can’t think of that.”
Advocaat confirmed that a striker is needed though, “After the goals that our attackers have missed, it seems logical that we also want someone who can shoot the ball in.
“It’s not close yet. Frank (Arnesen) Is working on it and hopefully it will all happen soon, because we will be training again in fourteen days,”