Dick Advocaat said he couldn’t help shedding tears during his final game in charge of Feyenoord on Sunday. His side booked a 2-0 victory over Utrecht to seal a European spot.
Advocaat has previously announced that he is set to retire from club football management after this season, with Arne Slot set to take charge of Feyenoord. Advocaat was clearly emotional during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Utrecht which sealed Feyenoord a place in the UEFA Conference League.
Afterwards he spoke to ESPN and said on the 2-0 win, “It’s great that it ends like this, with a victory. What am I most proud of? That I lasted so long. That means that I felt good about myself, otherwise you won’t be able to keep this up that long.”
On his emotions, Advocaat said, “I really can’t help it. I would like to, but I am already filling up for nothing. After the last whistle I was quickly gone. Steven Berghuis said: “We will go around the field for a while.” Well, I couldn’t. When the people shouted “thank you Dickie”, it also started. “