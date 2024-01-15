Dick Advocaat is the new head coach of the Curacao national team on a one-year deal.
The 67-year-old was previously head coach of ADO Den Haag but seemed to retire in the summer. However, Advocaat has now taken on another adventure.
Advocaat has now signed a one-year deal to be head coach of Curacao, which hopes to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Cor Pot, Kees Jansma, and Casper van Eijck will join him.
Advocaat has already set himself the task of convincing several players to represent the small Island nation. Those include Riechedly Bazoer, Justin Kluivert and Tahith Chong.