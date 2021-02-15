Ibrahim Afellay is not a fan of PSV Eindhoven head coach Roger Schmidt.
It has been a tough few weeks for PSV Eindhoven, who lost to Feyenoord and drew with ADO Den Haag which has dented their title chances. They were also knocked out of the KNVB Cup by Ajax.
The club’s poor form has led to criticism of Roger Schmidt for his tactics, substitutions and excuses.
Afellay was an analyst on Studio Voetbal and he took aim at Schmidt for his decision to constantly start with two defensive midfielders in Ibrahim Sangare and Pablo Rosario, “Apparently he (Schmidt, ed.) Just doesn’t have the tactical ability to think like that, because he lets those guys start every time. Every time.
“How can you dominate when you have two players in the centre who are dealing with the loss of possession? In which Sangaré takes the lead. You have to have players who are steady, make the right choices and are reliable. They are everything but that. He will never even take one defensive midfielder off. You play against ADO Den Haag … You can’t sell it to your supporters that you played a good match? You just give away two goals against ADO. You just have to win it.”
Afellay is not spiteful because he wasn’t offered a new deal by PSV in the summer, “Just because I played there doesn’t mean I can’t tell the truth, does it? It would be crazy if I said his choices are explainable and logical. Then people will declare me insane.”
Fellow analyst Pierre van Hooijdonk believes it is time for Schmidt to ditch the 4-2-2-2 formation for a 4-3-3, “He persists in that system with two defensive midfielders, so the field occupation is wrong anyway. They keep giving away goals. It is time for something to happen. Surely we can now come to the conclusion that it is not going anywhere?”