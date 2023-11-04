Julian Rijkhoff’s agent has admitted that they will evaluate his situation in January and the striker could leave Borussia Dortmund on loan.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 18-year-old is seen as a big prospect and he has scored goals for fun in Borussia Dortmund’s U19 side. He also played with the first team in pre-season.
However, Borussia Dortmund believes the striker is not yet ready for the first team and he is not even getting minutes for the club’s U21 side.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Rijkhoff’s agent Dick van Burik admitted that it is not going as quick for Rijkhoff in Dortmund as expected, “We had hoped that Julian would be a little further along at Dortmund by now.
“Julian is of course one of the top talents in his age group in his position, but the club believes that he is not yet ready for the first team. And in the 3. Liga, where the second team plays, it will be very different. football: that is actually only physical violence.”
Rijkhoff still wants to make it in Dortmund, “It is clear that Julian has the qualities to reach Dortmund 1. How quickly that will happen remains to be seen. Ultimately, this should not take too long, no,”
A loan in January will be discussed, “In any case, breaking through at Borussia Dortmund certainly remains a goal for Julian.”