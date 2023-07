Ajax accepts Arsenal’s o... According to The Athletic and various outlets, Ajax have accepted ...

PSG to activate Simons buy-bac... According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG will activate their buy-back clause ...

Arsenal set their sights on Fr... According to BILD, Arsenal are interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong ...

Bosz has spoken with Simons an... Peter Bosz spoke to the press on Tuesday for the ...

Hornkamp swaps Willem II for H... Heracles Almelo has sealed the signing of Willem II striker ...

Brighton announces Verbruggen ... Brighton and Hove Albion has announced the signing of Dutch ...

AZ lose Beukema to Bologna but... Sam Beukema has left AZ Alkmaar to join Bologna but ...