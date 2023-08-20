According to Voetbal International, Ajax has agreed a fee with Dinamo Zagreb to sign Josip Sutalo.
The 23-year-old is Ajax’s top target to replace Jurrien Timber and the Amsterdammers have been negotiating with Dinamo Zagreb for weeks.
Finally, an agreement has been reached with Voetbal International reporting that Ajax will pay €20.5 million to sign the Croatian centre-back. That fee could rise a further €3 million through bonuses.
Sutalo was also wanted by Fiorentina but he preferred a move to Ajax and he will travel into Amsterdam before signing a five-year deal.