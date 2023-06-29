According to De Telegraaf, Arsenal and Ajax have reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of Jurrien Timber.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 22-year-old agreed personal terms with Arsenal last weekend and will sign a five-year deal in the coming days after undergoing a medical.
According to De Telegraaf, Ajax and Arsenal has an agreement over a €40 million deal which could rise to €45 million through bonuses.
Timber moved from the Feyenoord academy to Ajax and he made his first team debut at the start of 2020. He has since made 121 appearances for the club, winning two league titles and a KNVB Cup.
Timber has also made 15 appearances for the Dutch national team.