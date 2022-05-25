According to Voetbal International, Bayern Munich has agreed a fee with Ajax to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.
Bayern Munich have been in negotiations with Ajax for months and on Wednesday a fee was finally agreed between the two clubs for the 20-year-old.
The German giants will pay a fee, which includes bonuses, rising to €24.5 million, with Ajax also negotiating a re-sale percentage.
Gravenberch has been with Ajax for 12 years but his contract is only until 2023. He made it clear earlier in the season that he was open to a move and he has now got a big transfer to the Bundesliga champions.
The midfielder made his Ajax debut at the age of 16 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances in the first team.
Ajax Sell the stadium arena too how you can compete in the c league with all thes departures 🤔