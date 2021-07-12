According to De Telegraaf, Ajax and Feyenoord have reached an agreement for winger Steven Berghuis.

The Feyenoord captain has been linked with a move to Ajax for weeks and the deal is now finally set to be confirmed after the two clubs reached an agreement.

Ajax will pay an initial €4 million, which could rise to €5.5 million through bonuses. According to De Telegraaf, Berghuis will sign a deal until 2025.

The 29-year-old is currently on holiday after playing at Euro 2020 and will complete the move once he returns towards the end of July.




