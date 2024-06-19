The draw for the qualifying rounds of the Europa League and Europa Conference League took place on Thursday with Ajax and Go Ahead Eagles involved.
Ajax will enter the second qualifying round of the Europa League and will take on Serbian side FK Vojvodina.
The former club of Dusan Tadic finished fourth in the Serbian league last season and they will face Ajax on the 25th of July and 1st of August.
Go Ahead Eagles will enter the second qualifying round of the Conference League and they have been dealt a tricky tie against Norwegian side SK Brann.
Last season, SK Brann met AZ Alkmaar in the qualifiers for the Conference League. After 1-1 and 3-3 draws, AZ progressed on penalties. The two ties will also be played on the 25th of July and the 1st of August.