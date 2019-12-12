According to Danish outlet BT, Ajax and Leicester City are fighting it out to sign Danish striker Wahid Faghir.
The 16-year-old forward is growing his reputation in Denmark and has been compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his homeland.
Faghir currently plays for the highest youth team of Vejle BK, while he has seven goals in twelve games for Denmark’s u17’s
According to BT, there is interest in the striker from Spain but Leicester City and Ajax are currently at the head of the queue.
Faghir recently signed a new contract with Vejle BK but is expected to leave the club within the next year.