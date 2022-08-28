According to Voetbal International, Ajax has accepted an offer from Manchester United for winger Antony.
The Premier League side have been determined to sign the Brazilian winger this summer but Ajax have so far resisted any offers. Antony was again missing from the win over Utrecht and it appears he will get his wish to join Manchester United.
Voetbal International is reporting that a broad agreement has been reached between the two clubs with Ajax agreeing to a deal said to reach €100 million including bonuses.
The 22-year-old joined Ajax two years ago from Sao Paulo but now appears to be heading to join Erik ten Hag in the Premier League. He will smash the transfer record for a player sold by Ajax.
Ajax will now look to sign a replacement in the coming days before the window shuts on the 31st of August. Some reports claim that Hakim Ziyech and Justin Kluivert are both targets.