Ajax and Manchester United rea... According to Voetbal International, Ajax has accepted an offer from ...

Volendam down Twente thanks to... Lequincio Zeefuik came off the bench to score the winning ...

PSV take out European frustrat... PSV Eindhoven bounced back from their Champions League exit by ...

Ajax too strong for Utrecht in... Ajax came away from Utrecht with a 2-0 victory in ...

Heerenveen too strong for mana... Heerenveen kept up their strong start to the season with ...

Feyenoord ease to victory over... Feyenoord was too strong for Emmen on Saturday with Santiago ...

Vitesse fight back for a point... Vitesse Arnhem has earned their first point of the season ...