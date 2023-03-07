According to De Telegraaf, both Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth.
Utrecht brought in the 21-year-old on a free transfer from Bayern Munich last summer and he has two goals and three assists in 18 league games.
According to De Telegraaf, both Ajax and PSV have contacted Booth’s management to let them know that they find Booth an interesting player. However, they would face a lot of competition.
Clubs from England, Spain, and Belgium are also interested in the American, who would reportedly cost around €8.5 million. That would be a record fee for Utrecht.
Booth still has a contract until 2025 but it seems likely that he will not remain at the club past the summer.