Ajax have confirmed the signing of Jordan Henderson on a deal until the summer of 2026.
Henderson arrived in Amsterdam on Thursday and underwent his medical before penning a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 33-year-old is the controlling midfielder that Ajax has been looking for this month and he arrives from Al-Ettifaq, where he spent six months. Earlier this week, Henderson agreed to terminate his contract with the Saudi Arabian side.
The England international spent twelve years with Liverpool and played 492 times for the club before joining Al-Etiffaq in the summer. He also has 81 caps for the English national team.
Ajax are now acquiring a work permit for Henderson, who will play with the number 6. He will not make his debut this weekend against RKC Waalwijk.