Ajax has confirmed the signing of Branco van den Boomen on a deal until the summer of 2027.
Fabrizio Romano came with the news that Ajax would sign Van den Boomen at the weekend and it has now been confirmed by the Amsterdam club.
The 27-year-old, who spent time in the Ajax academy as a youngster, was available on a free transfer with his contract at Toulouse expiring this summer. Ajax have beaten off a number of clubs to bring in the midfielder on a four-year deal.
After leaving the Ajax academy, Van den Boomen had time with FC Eindhoven, SC Heerenveen, Willem II, and De Graafschap before moving to France. He was instrumental in getting Toulouse promoted and has helped them lift the Coupe de France this season.
Van den Boomen becomes the first transfer of the summer for Ajax.