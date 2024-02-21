Ajax head coach John van ‘t Schip has explained why left-back Ar’Jany Martha has been dropped from the squad for the second leg of their Conference League clash with Bodo/Glimt.
The squad list for Thursday’s clash was released today and Martha’s name was not present on it.
During his press conference, John van ‘t Schip said on the winger/full-back’s absence, “He is not a right winger, although he has played in that position for years. In recent months he has ended up at left back, just before he came to us. Now that Steven Berghuis is back, he would end up at left back again and on the left we have other preferences. That is certainly painful.”
The Ajax coach was not satisfied with what he saw from Martha in recent games, “It’s part of the process he’s in. We are here at a professional club, it is not a charity. You have to perform and play well, he clearly didn’t succeed. It’s also about how you stand in the field, that wasn’t good enough. We didn’t feel that there was someone who was full for it, for whatever reason. That’s why we decided he won’t go.”
Borna Sosa is the only recognised left-back in the squad now for Thursday’s game but Jorrel Hato and Devyne Rensch can slot into the position.