Ajax made it two wins under John van ‘t Schip as they defeated Heerenveen 4-1 in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Ajax defeated Volendam on Thursday evening and Van ‘t Schip was hoping to continue the good feeling with Heerenveen visiting Amsterdam.
Pelle van Amersfoort missed a great opportunity for Heerenveen in the first minute before Ajax took the lead in the 20th. Steven Berghuis crossed for Steven Bergwijn to net. The Ajax captain was deemed to be onside by VAR.
Branco van den Boomen then crossed for Brian Brobbey to head in a second after 42 minutes. It was not to be carefree for Ajax, though, as Luuk Brouwers netted with an excellent header to make it 2-1 at half-time.
Early in the second half, Che Nunnely threatened for Heerenveen but Ramaj kept it at 1-2. Brobbey also had the ball in the net again for Ajax but a foul was spotted in the build up.
Ten minutes before the end, Heerenveen should have equalised through Osame Sahraoui but he hit the post and couldn’t net the follow up.
Substitute Chuba Akpom then brought relief for the home crowd as he headed in a third before he scored a tap-in to seal a 4-1 victory.
Ajax climbs to 11th while Heerenveen is in 13th.