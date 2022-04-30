Ajax has moved a step closer to sealing the Eredivisie title after a comfortable 3-0 win over PEC Zwolle on Saturday evening.
Erik ten Hag decided to line up in a 4-4-2 formation for the clash with PEC Zwolle as Youri Regeer made his debut at right-back.
Ajax struggled early on but grew into the game as the half went on without creating any clear-cut chances. In the 30th minute, Dusan Tadic gave Ajax the lead out of nowhere with an excellent strike.
PEC Zwolle had few chances but they should have been level before the break as Daishawn Redan got a big chance. However, the former Ajax youngster put the ball over the bar.
Six minutes into the second half, Ajax doubled the lead with Davy Klaassen tapping in from close range after Jurrien Timber’s effort came back off the post.
Ajax was dealt a blow with debutante Regeer going off injured before Klaassen sealed the victory with a lovely curled effort from distance.
Ajax is now seven points clear at the top of the table with PSV Eindhoven facing Willem II on Sunday. The title is closer and closer for Ten Hag. PEC Zwolle is still in 16th.