Ajax close on title after beat... Ajax has moved a step closer to sealing the Eredivisie ...

Manchester United eye Malacia According to The Mirror, Erik ten Hag is looking to ...

Utrecht end winless run agains... Rick Kruys finally got his first win as Utrecht interim ...

Schreuder the leading candidat... According to De Telegraaf, Club Brugge head coach Alfred Schreuder ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

PSV eyes Zurich forward According to Voetbal International. PSV Eindhoven is interested in signing ...