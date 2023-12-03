Ajax bounced back from their defeat to Marseille in midweek with a 2-1 away win over NEC Nijmegen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After the last gasp loss to Marseille, John van ‘t Schip brought Kristian Hlynsson and Ar’Jany Martha into the starting eleven. Former Ajax players Jasper Cillessen, Lasse Schöne, Sontje Hansen and Youri Baas all started for NEC.
In the first half, Ajax created the better chances but Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn failed to make it 1-0. At the other end, Hansen was closest for the hosts.
Ajax continued to push and after an hour, Hylsson did make it 1-0 after tapping in a Brobbey cross.
NEC then had a spell of danger looking for the equaliser, but Ajax kept them out and substitute Carlos Forbs added a second in the 88th minute.
Elayis Tavsan pulled one back with a fine run and finish but it was too late for NEC and Ajax took the three points. Ajax climbs to 8th and NEC is 15th.