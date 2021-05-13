Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club is working on buying back Brian Brobbey from RB Leipzig.
After the 3-1 win over VVV-Venlo on Thursday, Erik ten Hag confirmed at his press conference that Ajax are working on a deal for Brobbey.
He is quoted by Voetbal International saying when asked about a deal for Brobbey, “I would like to. I indicated it to Marc (Overmars), Who is also working on it.”
The 19-year-old decided to sign a four-year deal with RB Leipzig in March, but the striker is said to be doubting the move now that Julian Nagelsmann has chosen to depart for Bayern Munich.
The question is whether RB Leipzig are open to selling Brobbey before he has even turned up at the club. Ten Hag added, “I don’t know if it is possible. I have talks with him about that, but he just signed there. He’s not even there yet and I don’t know if Leipzig is open to that. He hasn’t been that outspoken to me yet.”
Great news!!! If we manage to get Brobbey back and also get Wijndal, Ihatteren and sulemana with the squad we have already I personally think we’ll go far in Europe, Maybe even reach the final. Brobbey can potentially be an all time Great strickers. If he comes back he’ll score over 30+ goals in all competitions and surpass someone like Foden or Halaand as the next Great superstar
What an ultimate stuff up that is!
I suppose it takes guts to buy back the person you let leave for free even when it makes you look totally incompetent.
‘I indicated to Marc…that he has egg all over his face