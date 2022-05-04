Ajax have confirmed that Antony, Ryan Gravenberch, Perr Schuurs and Lisandro Martinez are all injured and will miss the rest of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Gravenberch suffered an ankle injury during training on Wednesday and Ajax have now confirmed that he is out for the rest of the season. That means the midfielder may have played his final game for the club with a move to Bayern Munich on the cards.
Ajax also confirmed that Lisandro Martinez has a muscle injury which keeps him out for the rest of the season, while Perr Schuurs has a knee problem. Antony was already expected to be out with an ankle injury and now Ajax have confirmed the news.