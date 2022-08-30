Ajax has confirmed that winger Antony has joined Manchester United in a deal worth €100 million.
Ajax will receive €95 million for the Brazilian international but that deal could rise to €100 million through bonuses. Some of the transfer fee will also be owed to Sao Paulo.
The move has been in the air all summer and Antony has not played for Ajax in their last two games as he pleaded with the club to let him leave. An agreement has now finally been reached and Antony will join Erik ten Hag in the Premier League.
Antony made 82 appearances for Ajax, scoring 24 times and adding 22 assists.