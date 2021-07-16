Ajax have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Feyenoord for the signing of winger Steven Berghuis.
Ajax have been circling Berghuis for over a month and on the 22nd of June they made their move for the Feyenoord captain, who is available for a knockdown fee this summer. A deal was eventually struck for up to €5.5 million.
Berghuis, who was also linked with PSV Eindhoven and Wolfsburg, will sign a contract until 2025 once he returns from holiday and completes a medical.
On the Ajax website, Berghuis said, “It was known that I would like to take another step.
“It is important that I can develop myself sportively. When making a choice for my new club, in addition to my development as a football player, I was very much looking for the combination of playing for prizes, playing in the Champions League, and staying in the picture with the Oranje squad.”
The winger joins his fifth Dutch club after spells with Feyenoord, FC Twente, VVV-Venlo and AZ. He also had a spell with English side Watford.