Ajax has sealed the signing of Manchester City winger Carlos Borges on a five-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax has paid €14 million to sign the 19-year-old forward but that fee can rise to €19 million through bonuses.
Borges joined Manchester City back in 2014 from Sporting CP but he did not make his debut for the first team. Last season, the winger did net 21 times in 24 games for the club’s U23 side.
Borges has signed a deal with Ajax until 2028 and becomes the clubs fourth summer signing after Branco van den Boomen, Diant Ramaj and Benjamin Tahirovic. Director Sven Mislintat is still working on some more deals.