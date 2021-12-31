Ajax confirms Brobbey return Ajax has confirmed the signing of Brian Brobbey on loan ...

Why aren’t we talking ab... Enough is said about the wonders of Erik Ten Hag ...

Diemers to depart Feyenoord fo... According to Voetbal International, Mark Diemers will leave Feyenoord to ...

Botman keen on Newcastle Unite... Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in Lille OSC ...

Sevilla in the running for Ber... According to reports in Spain, Sevilla could be in the ...

Rangers leading the race for D... Scottish side Rangers are once again being strongly linked with ...