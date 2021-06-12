Ajax have confirmed the signing of Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper Jay Gorter on a deal until 2025.
The 21-year-old spent four years in the Ajax academy but joined Go Ahead Eagles in 2018. Last season, the stopper kept a record breaking 25 clean sheets in 37 matches to help his side seal promotion.
Gorter has now returned to Ajax, signing a deal until 2025 after the club agreed an undisclosed fee with Go Ahead Eagles.
Gorter is the second goalkeeper to join Ajax this summer after Remko Pasveer made the move from Vitesse. Ajax are preparing for the departure of Kjell Scherpen to Brighton, while Andre Onana is also expected to leave.