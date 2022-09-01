Ajax has completed the signing of Florian Grillitsch on a one-year deal with the option of a further two years.
The Austrian was available on a free transfer having left Hoffenheim and did not have to be signed before Wednesday night’s deadline.
The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a one-year deal in Amsterdam but Ajax can extend that by a further two years.
Grillitsch made 151 appearances for Hoffenheim and worked for a time under Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder while at the club.
The arrival of Grillitsch does not mean that Edson Alvarez will leave as Ajax have blocked a transfer to Chelsea, despite the player refusing to train.