Ajax has signed Mohamed Ihattaren on loan from Juventus for a year with the Amsterdam club having an option to make it permanent.
It has only been six months since Ihattaren departed PSV Eindhoven for Juventus and was then immediately loaned to Sampdoria. Without playing a single game, Ihattaren cut short his loan in Sampdoria and returned to the Netherlands.
Sampdoria canceled the loan this month and Ihattaren has now joined Ajax on a loan deal until January next year. Ajax can then make the deal permanent for €2 million.
Ihattaren has not plated since a seven-minute substitute appearance for PSV against Groningen last April. The attacking midfielder will now be looking to get back to match fitness before he can make an appearance for Erik ten Hag’s side.